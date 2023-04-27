US-NEWS-JURORS-HEAR-OPENING-ARGUMENTS-16-2-PO.jpg

A bicycle sits outside the remains of a burned home in Gates, Oregon on Sept. 13, 2020. The town of Gates, along the Santiam River was all but destroyed by fire that ignited Labor Day 2020. Residents were forced to evacuate. Brooke Herbert / Staff Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian/OregonLive

 Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian

PORTLAND (AP) — A trial connected to a $1.6 billion class action lawsuit against utility PacifiCorp over the catastrophic Labor Day 2020 wildfires in Oregon started Tuesday, April 25 in Portland.

The fires in 2020 killed nine people, burned more than 1,875 square miles in Oregon and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and structures.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.