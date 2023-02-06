Bill Shields has advice for those who want the most from an all-you-can-eat crab feed.
“You bring a partner who doesn’t like crab — they’ll crack it for you,” he said.
Shields is the vice president of the Halfway Lions Club, which this year is planning its 55th annual crab feed.
The event is happening Saturday, March 11, at the Halfway Lions Hall.
Serving starts at 11 a.m., and goes all day until 9 p.m.
Tickets are $55 and available at Ryder Bros. in Baker City, Halfway Feed and Seed, and online at eventbrite.com.
The meal is free for those younger than 12.
But don’t delay — Shields said only 800 tickets are available, and sales end around the first of March. No tickets will be sold at the door.
“Buy your tickets soon — it helps with our planning,” Shields said.
Eight hundred diners was typical prior to the COVID pandemic, which then caused the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.
In 2022, they sold 600 tickets.
Their peak year was 1,000.
Many come back year after year. In 2022, Shields met a woman who had attended every single crab feed.
“It brings so many people into town — that helps the other businesses, too,” Shields said. All the motel rooms — here and Richland — and Airbnbs are full.”
He said they estimate about 2 1/2 pounds of crab per person, and put in their order three days before the feed.
A typical order is one ton of crab, purchased from Pacific Seafood in Newport.
Club members drive across the state the day before the feed — and while they are busy driving, another crew back in Halfway prepares all the side dishes of coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans and garlic bread.
They go through 100 pounds of cabbage, and more than 100 pounds of potatoes.
“It’s a lot of food,” Shields said.
And a lot of people — he said it takes 55 volunteers to put on the feed.
Beer is part of the meal too, and Shields said law enforcement has a presence in town to deter drinking and driving.
After the last crab is cracked on Saturday night, the Lions Club does a quick sweep through the building. Then, on Sunday, the Halfway Snowmobile Club comes in for the final cleanup.
A fundraiser
The crab feed is a major fundraiser for the Lions Club, which maintains the hall for club and community events.
Funds also help with the Lions Club mission of providing glasses, as well as running the community food pantry.
The Halfway club, Shields said, is growing.
“We’ve doubled our membership in the last year — we have 14 new members,” he said.
