Six Connecticut jurors — or shall we call them justice actors? — just ordered Alex Emerick Jones to pay $965 million total to 14 parents and siblings of children and teachers murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, and one smeared FBI agent. America’s First Amendment free speech protections have always allowed the punishment of those who libel and slander. In this case, Jones has already been convicted of defamation for calling family members of murdered kids crisis actors, subjecting them to waves of torment beyond the unimaginable pain they were already enduring.

The only question was how much that defamation and slander and emotional distress should cost him. Now we know: nearly a billion dollars. Amen.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.