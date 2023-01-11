Tina Kotek

Tina Kotek was sworn in as Oregon governor at the Capitol in Salem on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, with her wife, Aimee Wilson, at her side. She is the state's third woman governor and one of two women, along with Maura Healey of Massachusetts, to become the nation's first openly lesbian governors. 

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian

SALEM — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders intended to combat homelessness on her first full day in office Tuesday, Jan. 10, a sign of how critical the shortage of affordable housing has become in the state and across the nation.

The orders call for boosting construction and marshaling resources to help the nearly 18,000 people living outside in Oregon.

