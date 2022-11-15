The news that the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will restructure the composition of a key committee focused on nitrate pollution in local drinking water is a good move, but what impact the changes will be remains a mystery.
The DEQ appointed new members to the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area and triggered a move to restructure how the board operates last week.
The focus of the group is to find out what is creating the high levels of nitrates in the groundwater and then craft recommendations on how to lower those levels.
The groundwater pollution saga lingered for decades, and last summer Morrow County declared an emergency to battle contaminated drinking water. The county — with some state help — has worked on this challenge since then. Meanwhile, environmental groups petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to assist, and the federal agency warned the state it might intervene.
The changes to the committee are certainly welcome and every little bit helps in this situation, but in the end, what, exactly, are the modifications to the board membership and its mission going to do to reduce nitrates?
What will the changes do to address the pollution situation?
Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran said in a recent story in this newspaper that people would look back on these changes and “say that we kicked the football off and started the game today. We’ve only been practicing for the last 30 years. Now we are doing it for real.”
It’s hard to make out what Dorran meant. The committee has been in existence for a while now. There should have never been any “practicing” regarding groundwater contamination.
Changes to the board membership and its mission are fine, but they’re essentially administrative modifications and don’t do anything to fix what has become a world-class debacle for Oregon and local counties.
The hue and cry will be that local, regional and state leaders and officials are working hard to fix the pollution issue. We hope that is true. So far, though, there hasn’t been the kind of speed and decisiveness one would expect.
We hope the new board members prove to be crucial, and we are sure their intentions are good. Yet what voters really should be able to see is a very methodical blueprint regarding how county and state leaders are going to solve this problem.
Anything less is window dressing and simply misses the whole point.
