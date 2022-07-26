Sunday, July 31
NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NBC, 2:30pm Live
IndyCar stars raced on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway yesterday. Today it’s the NASCAR Cup Series’ turn, as Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and others compete for 82 laps in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
The Man Who Came to Dinner
MOVIES!, 3:20pm
Catch a Classic!
Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan and Monty Woolley lead this famous 1942 screwball comedy based on Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman’s play. Woolley plays the titular character, pretentious and acerbic New York radio personality Sheridan Whiteside, who falls and breaks his hip on the icy steps outside the home of the prominent small-town Ohio family with whom he had been supposed to dine as a publicity stunt. Whiteside insists on recuperating in the family’s home during the Christmas holiday, and his overbearing nature, unreasonable demands and meddling in the day-to-day happenings of his hosts bring hilarious chaos to their once-peaceful lives. Jimmy Durante and Billie Burke also star.
Who Do You Think You Are?: “Zachary Levi”
NBC, 7pm
Actor Zachary Levi’s journey into his family’s past unearths a story of trauma that has been passed down through generations. He learns of a heartbreaking tale involving his twice great-grandparents, and of his 10-times great-grandmother’s life being in jeopardy when she was accused of witchcraft. Knowing that he wants to start a family of his own, Levi is on a mission to understand his past in order to break the chain of his family’s intergenerational trauma.
Sweet as Pie
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
An entrepreneur (Rhiannon Fish) dealing with the implosions of both her startup and a relationship visits her family’s apple orchard in hopes of taking a break from life, until she falls for her childhood best friend (Kurt Szarka), who happens to be the farm’s new manager.
Riverdale
The CW, 8pm
Season Finale!
The sixth season of this drama based on the characters of Archie Comics comes to a close with “Night of the Comet.” Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang join together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Will they be able to defeat Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea)? A seventh and final season was ordered earlier this year. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch also star.
Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen
Discovery Channel, 8pm
New Series!
This latest spinoff of the Naked and Afraid survival competition series drops 12 of the franchise’s most popular and experienced all-stars into the frigid Rocky Mountains region of Montana, where they take on 14 punishing days and nights in the ice-covered wilderness. Among the franchise veterans competing will be Jake Nodar, Gabrielle Balassone, Ky Furneaux, Waz Addy, Trish Bulinsky and Rod Biggs.
Lies Between Friends
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
This world premiere film finds a wealthy family’s life upended when the 18-year-old daughter of a family friend comes to live with them for a few months. The film stars Matreya Scarrwener and Zibby Allen.
Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World: “The Far South”
CNN, 9pm
Tonight’s episode takes us to Patagonia’s Far South, which is closer to Antarctica than anywhere els
Related Media:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.