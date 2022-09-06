Sunday, Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Programming Marathons
History, beginning at 7am
Nat Geo, beginning at 4pm
Today, History and Nat Geo commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on America with several hours of mostly encore presentations of specials that the networks have aired in previous years.
History’s day features more than 21 hours of encore programming, beginning early this morning with America’s 9/11 Flag: Rise From the Ashes and also including other poignant productions such as 9/11: The Legacy, 9/11: Escape From the Towers, 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93, 9/11: Four Flights, 9/11: I Was There, 102 Minutes That Changed America and more.
Nat Geo’s 14-hour lineup begins later this afternoon and is highlighted by the premiere special National Geographic Investigates: The Fall of Osama bin Laden at 10pm. Encore specials that Nat Geo will be airing include Inside 9/11: War on America, Inside 9/11: Zero Hour, 9/11: Voices From the Air and others.
NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400
USA Network, 3pm Live
The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 takes place at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 on USA Network.
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
NBC, 3:30pm Live
The NTT IndyCar Series season concludes at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Final
ESPN, 4pm Live
The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Finding Love in Big Sky
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Independent country girl Paisley (Hedy Nasser) takes on the task of refurbishing her adored grandfather’s Montana ranch. After being denied the funding needed for the restoration, Paisley is reintroduced to her ex-boyfriend Josh (Jonathan Stoddard), a big-time marketing executive stationed in Denver, and she reluctantly accepts his help.
Monarch
FOX, 8pmET (Follows live NFL doubleheader in all time zones)
New Series!
Tonight marks the first part of the series’ two-part premiere (Part 2 airs Tuesday, Sept. 20). Monarch is an epic, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans — Dottie (Susan Sarandon) and Albie (Trace Adkins) — are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy.
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Series Finale!
The three-part docudrama about Britain’s famed Boleyn family concludes with “The Fall.” The episode follows Anne Boleyn’s (Rafaëlle Cohen) journey as she becomes queen and changes the course of British history. But it is a dangerous game that the Boleyns have become a part of, and they have no idea the high price they will have to pay.
The Serpent Queen
Starz, 8pm
New Series!
This edgy historical drama tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Samantha
