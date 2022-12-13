Sunday, Dec. 18
2022 FIFA World Cup: Final
FOX, 9:45am Live
The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion is crowned today with the final match at Qatar’s Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Magnolia Workshops
Magnolia Network, 11am; also streams on discovery+
Just in time for the holidays, learn to make brownie cookies and steak tamales for the whole family. Plus, step-by-step tutorials show how to decorate your home inside and out, from the front porch winter planter to the holiday mantel.
A Very Merry MeTV Marathon
MeTV, beginning at 12pm
Enjoy five hours of Christmas TV past: The Beverly Hillbillies (“Home for Christmas” and “No Place Like Home” episodes); The Love Boat (“The Christmas Presence”); The Brady Bunch (“The Voice of Christmas”); and the 1988 TV movie A Very Brady Christmas.
The Sound of Music
ABC, 7pm
Catch a Classic!
Based on the great 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein stage musical of the same name, this 1965 big-screen adaptation of The Sound of Music is a stand-alone classic in its own right. One of the finest movie musical dramas ever produced, the hugely entertaining and practically flawless film won five of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director (Robert Wise). It’s filled with a nonstop string of iconic and hummable tunes like “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “The Sound of Music,” and these songs are all big parts of why audiences made the movie a blockbuster that was, for a few years, the highest-grossing film of all time. The other big reasons The Sound of Music succeeds so effectively are the engaging performances from its terrific cast members, led by Best Actress Oscar nominee Julie Andrews, who plays Maria von Trapp in a story based on von Trapp’s memoir. In the late 1930s, Maria, a young novitiate, is sent by her convent to Austria to become a governess to the seven children of widowed naval officer Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer in the role that made him a film star). Maria brings love and music into the lives of the von Trapp family, even as the rise of Nazism in neighboring Germany begins to cast an ominous shadow.
An Eclectic Christmas
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
When a small-town vintage store owner leaves instructions in her will for inventory to be distributed as Christmas gifts, her out-of-town niece (Hannah Galway) seeks help from a handsome local (Jeremy Walmsley) in identifying recipients from the clues provided.
O Holy Night: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir
BYUtv, 8pm
Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough join the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for an Irish-inspired edition of this heartwarming annual celebration of music and holiday traditions.
Coroner
The CW, 8pm
Season Finale!
In this back-to-back two-hour season finale, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) set out to find out where Peggy (Jennifer Dale) is and who is responsible for the explosion.
Hanukkah on Rye
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
A fresh romance is put to the test when Molly (Yael Grobglas) and Jacob (Jeremy Jordan) discover that they are competing deli owners. Could a Hanukkah miracle sa
