Soon-to-be-graduate Alex Ritter of Bulldog football’s linemen has signed on a four year commitment to Pacific Lutheran University, in Tacoma, Washington.
Alex was joined by his parents,Rick and Mysti Ritter, siblings Reagan and Sam, friends, teammates, and BHS coaches as he scribed his letter in a small ceremony, many donning Lutes apparel in solidarity.
“I played for Baker for four years, and I decided I wanted to play college football. I got five offers!” said Ritter. “I went on visits, and decided this (Pacific Lutheran) was the best school.”
Regarding the commitment he had just signed to, Ritter detailed, “It’s definitely more involved, I’ll have practice daily from 5:45 to 7, and then again from 5:15 to 9:30.”
Roughly 6 hours a day, a massive investment of time and physical effort, with full time classes besides.
Alex intends to pursue Pre-Law at PLU, noting that he’ll be the first in his family to be involved in law practice or court procedure. Come September, on the lineup against senior players, both he and the gavel will come to understand each other very well.
Alex extended his shout outs to his many coaches, teammates and the supporters of Baker City, “Especially for the amazing energy they brought on Friday nights.” Said Ritter.
Alex extended a special shoutout to BHS athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr. “It’s kind of an inside joke,” mused Ritter. Classes start September 7 at PLU and the staff here at the Herald wish him tremendous luck.
