LA GRANDE — Allegations of racism from the La Grande football team remain under review.
Following a 34-12 playoff victory over Gladstone on Friday, Nov. 5, at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande’s players were accused of using racial slurs during the game in an article published by The Oregonian. The ensuing investigation by the Oregon School Activities Association, La Grande School District and Gladstone School District is still ongoing.
A player and parent from the Gladstone football team spoke to The Oregonian on Nov. 11 regarding what they claimed was a persistent use of racial slurs from the La Grande team throughout the entirety of the first-round playoff game. Near the conclusion of the game, a verbal dispute ensued between the Gladstone sideline and players on the field.
Following the accusations, a full-blown investigation began led by an independent investigator working alongside OSAA. The investigation included review of game film, interviews with those involved and amends between the two school districts.
According to La Grande Superintendent George Mendoza, the interviews and investigative section of the review is nearing completion and OSAA is working toward a final decision on the allegations. The La Grande School District has cooperated in the investigation and provided due diligence in getting to the bottom of the accusations, Mendoza said.
OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said that the independent investigator is nearing the tail end of conducting interviews and research.
“I spoke with the investigator and he is hoping to wrap that up pretty soon here,” he said.
Weber noted that the Thanksgiving holiday caused a slight delay, but that the investigator has been collecting information for the past couple weeks.
The allegations drew concern from leading Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives, who emphasized that House Bill 3409 was passed in 2019 to advocate for fair play and equality in high school athletics. According to The Oregonian, House Speaker Tina Kotek, House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner and Rep. Janelle Bynum were a part of the statement. House Bill 3409 instructs OSAA to investigate complaints regarding racism and iron out the issue within 30 days.
The La Grande and Gladstone school districts worked together with OSAA to gather information from players, chain crews and officials. A statement from the three entities on Nov. 16 detailed ways that the districts are looking to mend the relationship between the two schools. A big emphasis from the school districts has been promoting clarity on both sides during the investigation process.
“My understanding is that people at both schools have worked together with the investigator to provide as much information as possible,” Weber said.
The La Grande and Gladstone boys basketball teams are scheduled to compete against each other at the Gladstone Holiday Tournament at Gladstone High School on Dec. 20.
