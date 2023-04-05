It’s a familiar story: a once-dominant U.S. industry is challenged by low-cost competitors overseas and gradually loses market share. This time, however, the pressured industry isn’t a manufacturer. It’s the American farm.

Recent trade data and a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveal that U.S. leadership in exports of key agricultural products is eroding. The competition comes from Brazil and other low-cost countries that benefit from a range of government supports, including free trade agreements to which the U.S. isn't a partner. Over time, the impacts could be significant: Agriculture accounted for nearly 9% of all U.S. export value in 2022. By contrast, cars accounted for 3%.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia, technology and the environment. He is author, most recently, of “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale.”

