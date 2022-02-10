Another day. Another mystery bill in the Legislature.
The latest example comes a report by Gary Warner of the Oregon Capital Bureau. It’s a proposal in House Bill 4143 to change the laws of the state of Oregon without clear information in the bill about who proposed the change.
The bill concentrates more power in the governor’s office and takes it away from voters. The governor would get the power to make the appointment to fill a vacant seat of a United States Senator. The person would have to be of the same party as the person who left office.
But as the law stands now in Oregon, there is a requirement for an election. The voters get to choose. This bill hands the power to the governor to fill the rest of the term.
Should Oregon voters choose who represents them for one of the most powerful positions in the country or should the governor pick? The person the governor picks may not be there long and would have to seek election. There also can be problems with the delay of several months between a vacancy being announced and an election. Almost all other states don’t do it the Oregon way and use appointments.
The bill is a committee bill, one of those mystery bills that we have written about that does not clearly identify who is behind it. In this case, state Rep. Barbara Smith Warner, D-Portland, said it came to the House Rules Committee as a request from a source she didn’t identify.
After the publication of reporter Warner’s story, the North Star Civic Foundation said it suggested the idea. The group sincerely stands for data-driven, non-partisan solutions and things like pragmatism, racial equity, joy and trust. And apparently it also values a kind of expediency of a governor appointment over the messiness of an election and voter choice. Do you agree?
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.