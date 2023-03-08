Five members of the Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association, representing the Blue Mountain League, competed in the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association’s (OSIRA) state competition March 2-3 at Hoodoo Ski Area west of Sisters.
Skiers Sofie Kaaen, Caleb Hills, Ethan Hills, Clark Norton and Wade Hawkins competed in an event that brought dozens of high school skiers from around the state.
Kaaen competed as an individual, while the four boys made up a team.
“The OISRA is really excited to have the Blue Mountain League back in the races and back to State,” said Leland Bauck, Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association manager.
Boys Slalom, March 2
Baker placed 16th
• Caleb Hills placed 42nd, clocking 59.61 in his first run and 1:00.05 in his second.
• Ethan Hills placed 63rd, clocking 1:05.59 in his first round, 1:05.08 in his second.
• Clark Norton placed 76th, clocking 1:11.11 in his first round, 1:12.09 in his second.
• Wade Hawkins placed 82nd, clocking 1:10 in his first round, but was disqualified from his second round.
Girls Giant Slalom, March 2
• Sofie Kaaen placed 17th, clocking 46.34 in her first round, 52.43 in her second, totaling 1:38.77, less than 8 seconds from first place.
Boys Giant Slalom, March 3
Baker placed 21st
• Caleb Hills placed 86th, clocking 1:01.12 in his first round, 59.28 in his second.
• Ethan Hills placed 89th, clocking 1:01.31 in his first round, 1:01.52 in his second.
• Wade Hawkings placed 95th, clocking 1:06.42 in his first round, 1:03.09 in his second.
• Clark Norton placed 98th, clocking 1:14.42 in his first round, 1:15.98 in his second.
Girls Slalom, March 3
• Sofie Kaaen placed eighth in her first round, clocking 49.76. She crashed on her secnd run and was disqualified.
“She was really excited to place on the podium,” said Sofie’s mother, Katie Kaaen. “She was seeded seveth after the first run and was going so fast on the second run and crashed (at the) second to last gate.”
Katie says Sofie wasn’t seriously hurt.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
