Representing the Blue Mountain League team at state, from the left, Coach Robbie Sieckman, Sofie Kaaen, Clark Norton, Caleb Hills, Wade Hawkins and Coach Jon Copper, on March 3, 2023 at Mount Hoodoo.

Five members of the Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association, representing the Blue Mountain League, competed in the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association’s (OSIRA) state competition March 2-3 at Hoodoo Ski Area west of Sisters.

Skiers Sofie Kaaen, Caleb Hills, Ethan Hills, Clark Norton and Wade Hawkins competed in an event that brought dozens of high school skiers from around the state.

