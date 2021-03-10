Located in scenic Northeast Oregon, at the intersection of three Oregon Scenic Byways, and surrounded by the Wallowa Mountains, Hells Canyon, and the Elkhorn Mountains, Baker County offers unparalleled access to outdoor adventures of all kinds.
Experience small town Americana at its best in historic Baker City. The vibrant downtown boasts more than 100 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, and is home to countless restaurants, galleries, and local independent retail shops.
Explore the scenic byways and back roads of this beautiful corner of Oregon. Discover small town charm and hospitality in Halfway, Sumpter, Huntington, Haines, Unity and Richland.
Discover the region’s rich pioneer and Gold Rush history on display at the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, the Baker Heritage Museum, the Sumpter Valley Railroad, and the Sumpter Valley Dredge State Park, and more than two dozen Oregon Century Farms.
We hope you’ll be inspired to start planning your Baker County, adventure today.
(courtesy Travel Baker County)
