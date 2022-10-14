HOUSTON— With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October
A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston's loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year's World Series.
Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday, Oct. 13 for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.
“I call him Grande,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He comes up big. We love having him at the plate. He likes to be in the big moment. His concentration and discipline is way ahead of his years."
This performance comes after he batted just .100 (2 for 20) with no homers and six strikeouts as Houston lost the World Series in six games.
With all of baseball talking about his hitting, the 25-year-old was asked how he'd describe himself at the plate.
“I would say intelligent,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “Whenever I go up to the plate I try to visualize what the different kind of results that I could get up there when I’m hitting. If everything goes according to plan we’ll get a positive result.”
He's already had plenty of those this postseason.
Alvarez was the Game 1 star with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win in a game where they'd trailed by four.
Castillo, acquired from the Reds near the trade deadline and coming off 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball against Toronto in the wild-card round, gave up an early home run to Kyle Tucker but little else as he took a 2-1 lead into the sixth.
But with two outs, Jeremy Peña singled on a blooper that fell in between second baseman Adam Frazier and center fielder Julio Rodríguez. Castillo bent down and slapped his legs in disappointment as he watched the ball drop in shallow center.
“We just have to communicate a little better,” Frazier said.
That brought up Alvarez, who hit a 98 mph pitch tailing away to the opposite field, into the short porch in left to put the Astros on top 3-2.
“He threw a ball 3 or 4 inches off the plate and he hits a home run to the opposite field,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s that kind of talent.”
Added Rodríguez: “He’s one of the greatest hitters we have right now.”
