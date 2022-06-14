CORVALLIS (AP) — Sonny DiChiara hit his 22nd home run, Blake Burkhalter pitched 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief for his 15th save, and Auburn beat No. 3 national seed Oregon State 4-3 on Monday night, June 13 to secure the final spot in the College World Series.
Auburn (42-20) won the Corvallis Super Regional to advance to the CWS for the second time in the last three tournaments. The Tigers, the fourth SEC team to make the NCAA tournament’s final eight, will play Mississippi (37-22) on Saturday, June 18. Oregon State (48-18) was looking to advance to the CWS for the eighth time in school history, and seventh since 2005.
DiChiara opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run homer. It was Auburn’s first hit, and DiChiara’s second — both homers — of the super regional.
Auburn added two runs in the sixth after two errors by Oregon State. Brooks Carlson reached on a fielding error by second baseman Travis Bazzana, scoring DiChiara. Bobby Peirce added a double in the inning and later scored on Brody Moore’s bunt.
Auburn reliever Carson Skipper (6-3) retired five straight batters, including three strikeouts, before Burkhalter entered in the seventh with two on and one out. Burkhalter struck out two to preserve Auburn's lead and retired the next six to earn the save.
Justin Boyd hit a triple in the third and later scored on Jacob Melton's groundout to pull Oregon State within 2-1. Boyd added a two-run homer in the seventh, his ninth of the season, to make it 4-3. Boyd was 3 for 5.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.