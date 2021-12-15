PORTLAND — Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 13 rebounds in his return from a non-COVID-19 illness, and the Phoenix Suns held off the Portland Trail Blazers 111-107 in overtime Tuesday night, Dec. 14.
Chris Paul, who made the jumper that forced overtime, added 24 points and 14 assists for a Phoenix team still missing leading scorer Devin Booker because of a hamstring injury.
“That’s a big-time win for us. We’ve got a lot of guys down. Deandre Ayton being back in the lineup was huge for us,” Paul said.
Damian Lillard had 31 points and 10 assists for the Blazers, who lost their sixth straight.
The Suns have just five losses this season, but one of them came the night before against the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix had lost two of four before facing the struggling Blazers.
Cam Johnson's deep 3-pointer gave the Suns a 107-104 lead in overtime, but Norman Powell's long jumper got Portland within one. Ayton's basket kept the Suns in front 109-106.
Lillard missed the first of two free throws with 11.9 seconds left and the Blazers couldn't catch up.
“I told the guys it was a lot of character and integrity to be able to play on a back-to-back with that kind of energy against a team that was sitting there waiting for us,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.
After trailing by 14 in the first half, Portland rallied to go up 86-81 on Tony Snell's 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
It was tight the rest of the way. Cameron Payne's 3-pointer briefly gave Phoenix a 94-93 lead with 2:30 left, but Lillard answered with a 3 of his own.
The Suns tied it at 100 with 40.5 seconds left after Payne and Chris Powell each made a basket. Jusuf Nurkic missed the second of two free throws for the Blazers.
After a jump ball, a call that was challenged by the Suns, leaving them with no timeouts, Paul fouled Powell, who missed his first free throw but hit the second to make it 102-100.
Paul's jumper tied it at 102 with 8.2 seconds to go in regulation.
“Nobody likes losing. I don’t like losing. Nobody in the locker room likes losing, so obviously, nobody’s happy,” Blazers first-year coach Chauncey Billups said. ”However, we’re in this thing together. We know that. We’ve talked about that. And just like we dug ourselves into this hole, no one person can do it and bring us out. We’ve got to just stick together and keep scrapping."
Injuries have plagued Portland in recent weeks, and starting guard CJ McCollum remained out with a punctured lung.
