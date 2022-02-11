NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley boys and girls basketball teams extended their winning streaks with victories over Joseph on Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Powder Valley gym.

The Badger boys ran their winning streak to 11 games with a 51-40 win.

Kaden Krieger had a game-high 27 points to lead the Badgers, including 9 of 17 from the free throw line. Kaiden Dalke added 13 points.

The Badgers, 19-1 overall and the top-ranked Class 1A team, sought to complete an unbeaten Old Oregon League schedule when they played host to Cove on Friday night, Feb. 11.

The Powder Valley girls beat Joseph 54-23 to improve their Old Oregon League record to 7-3, and to 11-10 overall with their third straight win.

The girls team completes its league schedule by playing host to Cove on Friday, Feb. 11, and then traveling to Elgin on Saturday, Feb. 12, for a 6 p.m. tip off.

