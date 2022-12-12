While inclement weather kept Baker’s two scheduled basketball opponents, Molalla and Estacada, from traveling to Baker City this weekend for girls and boys games, Powder Valley and Pine Eagle did get on the court for the Calvin Hiatt Memorial tournament at Powder Valley High School.

The Powder Valley boys beat Prairie City 69-62 on Friday, Dec. 9, and the Badgers lost to Burns 58-49 on Saturday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.