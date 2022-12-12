While inclement weather kept Baker’s two scheduled basketball opponents, Molalla and Estacada, from traveling to Baker City this weekend for girls and boys games, Powder Valley and Pine Eagle did get on the court for the Calvin Hiatt Memorial tournament at Powder Valley High School.
The Powder Valley boys beat Prairie City 69-62 on Friday, Dec. 9, and the Badgers lost to Burns 58-49 on Saturday.
Powder, 2-3 overall, will play host to Elgin on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The Powder Valley girls lost two close games in the tournament, 39-36 to Prairie City/Burnt River on Friday, and 34-33 to Burns on Saturday.
The Badgers, 2-3 on the season, will play host to Elgin Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Pine Eagle boys ran their season record to 3-2 with a 47-42 win over Enterprise on Saturday, following a 73-45 loss to Adrian on Friday. The Spartans will travel to play Dayville/Monument on Friday, Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m.
The Pine Eagle girls lost two games, 51-26 to Adrian on Friday and 69-33 to Enterprise on Saturday, to fall to 0-5 on the season.
Baker High School sports schedule Tuesday, Dec 13
• Boys basketball at Fruitland, JV2, 3:30 p.m. PST, JV, 5 p.m., varsity, 6:30 p.m.
• Girls basketball, home against Fruitland, JV, 4:30 p.m., varsity, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
• Wrestling intersquad matches, 6 p.m. in BHS gym.
Thursday, Dec. 15
• Boys basketball at Owyhee tournament, vs.Twin Falls at 5:15 p.m. PST. JV plays Mountain Home at 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
• Girls wrestling at Wiley Dobbs Invitational, Twin Falls. Wrestling starts at 2 p.m. PST Friday and 8 a.m. PST Saturday.
• Boys basketball at Owyhee tournament.
Saturday, Dec. 17
• Swimming at La Grande, times TBA.
• Boys basketball at Owyhee tournament.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.