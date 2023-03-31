Team at Bryce Canyon

The 2023 Bulldog Baseball travelled nearly 20 hours to attend their spring break tournaments in Arizona this week, stopping in Bryce Canyon, Utah for a quick team photo before they headed into an intense week of games.

 Time Smith/Contributed Photo

Vs Astoria Fighting FishermenMarch 27

The Bulldogs made their returning trip to Arizona over the weekend, the 25th and 26th as they made the roughly 20 hour drive in increments. Coach Tim Smith in company to make sure the kids get fair practice and feedback as the ballgames get under way.

