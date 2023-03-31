Vs Astoria Fighting FishermenMarch 27
The Bulldogs made their returning trip to Arizona over the weekend, the 25th and 26th as they made the roughly 20 hour drive in increments. Coach Tim Smith in company to make sure the kids get fair practice and feedback as the ballgames get under way.
The first game of 4 planned took place on March 27 at the Apollo high school with a familiar opponent for such a far-away game, against Astoria, Oregon, who delivered a loss for 19-4.
Astoria held the initiative at the onset, bringing in 6 run innings three times before the close, Baker claiming two runners only in the 4th and 5th. Though this wasn’t runaway scoring, by the 5th it was a decided game.
“Defense did not help our pitching staff,” said coach Smith, “we hit the ball well enough to compete, but made too many defensive mistakes.”
Kai Ogan had three hits for his three chances at bat, and batted in 2 runners. Making the distance to home plate were Diego Quintela, Jaxon Logsdon, Thomas Smithson and Sage Grouse adding to Baker’s score.
Aldo Duran, Smithson and Will O’Connell added full innings at the pitch, O’Connell claiming two strikeouts, and Zane Morgan trading out with Duran in relief.
“We will get back to work,” said Smith, “gotta be ready to go for the first pitch, can’t wait until the third inning.”
Baker 0 0 0 2 2 – 4
Astoria 6 1 6 6 X – 19
Vs Manitou Springs Mustangs
March 28
The Bulldogs made good on their chance to practice from the prior day’s defeat on Tuesday, and certainly showed improvement in their match against the Mustangs in the Arizona Spring Break Tournament.
Manitou delivered a rough game for the Bulldogs, setting a 1st inning precedent with 7 runs to Baker 1, coach Smith has been actively working to bolster defense, though definitely the batters put in solid effort for their split of play. Manitou Springs bested the game, closing with 18-9.
“Game on Tuesday went better at the plate,” said Smith, “the approach was improved from Monday.”
Freshman pitcher McClaughrey pitched for 3.1 innings with 2 strikeouts, trading the mound with Zane Morgan and Ethan Fletcher who each added a strikeout.
“Jake McClaughrey had a rough first inning but came back and threw well the rest of the way. Still among rookie mistakes on defense. Overall an improvement from Monday (vs Astoria).”
Fletcher, Jaxon Logsdon, Thomas Smithson, Sage Joseph and Cole Richards each added a run to the board, with Aldo Duran and Kai Ogan claiming 2 as well. Baker only made one error on the pitch.
Baker 1 1 2 2 3 – 9
Manitou Springs 7 0 0 5 6 – 18
Vs West Point Dragons
March 29
Baker faced a difficult game against the West Point Dragons, an Arizona team they faced on their third day of their spring break tournament.
The Dragons early lead wasn’t overwhelming, taking in 1 and then 4 more runs in the first two innings, but their basemen made no easy plays for Bulldogs almost throughout, to spite decent hits while at bat. West Point added a further 7 runs in the 4th, however, making it an impassable offset.
Bulldogs weren’t blanked thanks to a 5th inning run by left fielder Ethan Fletcher, batted in by shortstop Aldo Duran. The game closed 12-1 for a West Point victory on Wednesday evening.
For Baker Duran made 2 hits at bat, and John Garcia, Jaxson Logsdon, Kai Ogan, Thomas Smithson and Ethan Fletcher got fair contact of the ball at the plate.
Pitchers Will O’Connell lobbed for 3.1 innings with 1 strikeout, and relieved out with Zane Morgan for .2 pitches.
Baker 0 0 0 0 1 – 1
West Point 1 4 0 7 X – 12
Vs Harvest Christian Lions
March 30
Bulldogs closed their spring break games with their 2nd highest score of the season, two runs less than their 14-0 sweep of Nyssa.
The first two innings demonstrated a tight game, with Baker taking an initial lead after the first, 2-1, and split even in the second with 3-3. The third inning though the Lions had a runaway session, landing a whopping 13 runs against the Bulldogs even as we added 5 for ourselves.
In the fourth and fifth Baker still made good runs toward their score, but couldn’t escape the damage done, ending 18-12 to the Lions.
“Today’s game was really good offensively,” said coach Smith, “we hit the ball really well.”
Sage Joseph and Diego Quintela batted in 2 runners each through home plate, and Aldo Duran, Jaxson Logsdon, Kai Ogan, Thomas Smithson, Cole Richards also batted one each.
For Baker’s scoring, Ethan Fletcher delivered 3 runs, followed up by Logsdon, Ogan and Smithson with 2 each, and Duran, Joseph and Zane Morgan each adding 1.
It was a clean game for Baker with no errors on the pitch, John Garcia pitched 2.2 innings and Smithson pitched 1.1.
“Pitchers did well early in the game and then started to have command issues late, we competed hard in every game this week,” said coach Smith, “Just have to focus on what we need to improve on, which at this point is pitching command and making defensive plays.”
Baker 2 1 5 3 1 – 12
Harvest Christian 1 2 13 2 X – 18
The team will return to Baker City sometime over the weekend and will next play their first League matches, a twin bill in La Grande on Tuesday, April 4th, and their first home game takes place on Friday, April 7 against Parma for another doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
