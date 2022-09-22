The Bulldog boys soccer team met at the Baker Sports Complex on Wednesday for their first league game of the season, against one of the city's oldest rival teams, the La Grande Tigers.
Conditions were good throughout play, with several little league tykes playing out games in the peripheral fields as the athletes took the green and set out for what would be an endurance match.
Bulldogs and Tigers managed to bring the ball, over and over, into the goal zones of their respective opponents, but for the entirety of 80 minutes of play, neither team was able to land a score through the defenders, resulting 0-0 for a perfect tie game.
"It's almost a win, but it's not," said coach Victor Benites after the match, with some humor about the outcome.
"I know we have a better team than La Grande does, but we just don't know why we dropped down to their level," said Benites, "could have went either way because whoever scored one goal would have won the battle. But anyway, it's a good game, you know, ties."
"I think we need to work on finishing, that's the main thing, because we had a lot of runs, a lot of shots at the end there, but nothing," he said.
The game was not without highlights for Baker, the tie making for extra effort for the midfielders, and defense made no room for errors, goalkeeper Noah Lien catching several high-arc deliveries and a few line drive strikes before they could count against the team.
Midfielders Riley Martin and Aldo Duran found themselves in the favored side of the ball coming toward their goals, and had to deliver some of their best footwork and stealing to break even with La Grande. Defender Wade Hawkins also managed three header returns in the span of two minutes in the second half as well.
The Bulldogs next face off against the Payette Pirates, coming up on the 24th in Payette, Idaho at 11 mountain time. Benites says he's looking forward to the game, a repeat match they triumphed against on the 10th, 7-4.
"I think we can beat them again," said Benites, "just depends how our boys come out ready to play."
