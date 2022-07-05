Baker City subscribers to the Fire Med program received notices June 30 that the combination LifeFlight and Fire Med coverage program is set to end on Oct. 1, 2022.
The word of change was forwarded by email to the members of the citywide network, and detailed by Ian Philips on behalf of LifeFlight.
“The amounts being refunded are prorated, the designated ground portion of the amount (about $55 on the dual plan) will be prorated for the remaining months (after October 1),” said Philips. “Life Flight will be unchanged.”
Philips confirmed that no new contracts are required and customers needn’t take any additional steps to insure LifeFlight coverage.
Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon estimated that approximately 2,000 subscribers were involved in the program this year. He did not have round figures of the size of the refund, being a case-by-case amount per customer.
Cannon says he’s in contact with the new ambulance provider, Metro West, and will see about extending a LifeGuard program to Baker city. LifeGuard does not currently support the area, but once established the annual cost is only slightly more per year than FireMed.
This is an excerpt from Metro West's proposal for ambulance service to Baker County commissioners, who voted on June 8 to contract with the Hillsboro company:
“Lifeguard Membership — We will offer the LifeGuard membership program to Baker County. A membership program that would cost only $59 per year that covers the member and all claimed dependents living in their household for ground ambulance transport anywhere in Oregon, 24/7/365. This private sector program is similar to Fire Med which is the public sector model.”
Whether MetroWest would partner with LifeFlight for a combination coverage could not be confirmed, but signup details for LifeGuard will be made available as the service is established in the city.
