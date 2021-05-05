Baker County will receive $300,000 from the state to help restaurants and other businesses harmed by recent COVID-19 restrictions.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett said the money is part of the $20 million in federal aid that Gov. Kate Brown and the state Legislature negotiated to help businesses affected when 15 counties, including Baker, moved to the extreme risk level on April 30.When counties are at extreme risk, indoor dining is prohibited in restaurants and bars, and occupancy is severely limited in theaters, fitness centers and museums.
Bennett said the county’s goal is to distribute the money as soon as possible. The money is from Oregon’s share of the 2020 CARES Act, the first federal COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in March 2020 and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Bennett said that unlike previous disbursements of federal pandemic aid, in this case the county will require applying businesses to attest that they have complied with the extreme risk rules.
He said this will be a “self-certification” process, as the county won’t be inspecting businesses to ensure compliance with, for instance, the ban on indoor dining.
The application process should be simple, especially for businesses that have previously received aid.
Baker County will move to high risk starting Friday, May 7. Indoor dining is allowed under high risk, up to 25% of capacity or 50 total people, including staff, whichever is fewer.
