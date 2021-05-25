Baker County will drop to the lowest of the state's risk levels for COVID-19 spread on Thursday, May 27, County Commissioner Mark Bennett said.
That means restaurants and bars can have indoor dining up to 50% of capacity.
Currently the county is at the high risk level, which has a limit on indoor dining of 25% of capacity or 50 total people, including workers, whichever is fewer.
The drop to lowest risk level is based on a major reduction in the county's rate of new cases since early May.
For the 10-day period May 14-23, the county reported four new cases, according to the Baker County Health Department. That's the lowest rate since October 2020.
There were two new cases on Monday, May 24, following four straight days with no new cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.