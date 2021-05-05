In their second match up of the season, the Baker tennis team won two of 10 matches against Ontario on Monday, May 3 at the Ash Grove courts.
Junior Sarah Plummer beat Emma Nauverrete 8-4 in a pro set, then fell 6-2, 6-2 to Laken Herrera in a regular match.
Baker coach Amy Younger said Plummer played well against Herrera.
“They both worked very hard for every point and game,” Younger said.
On the boys side, Baker’s lone win was the freshmen doubles team of Noah Lien and Weston Downing, who beat Humberto Gonzales and John Paul 9-8 in a pro set, winning the tiebreaker 7-3.
Younger said sophomores Davis Macias and Austin Hays showed promise in their 6-3, 6-3 loss to Jerred Halley and Cristeon Rodrigues.
“There were great rallies, both teams worked hard for all games earned,” Younger said.
Baker travels to La Grande Friday, May 7, with matches starting at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.