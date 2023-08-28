Baker’s football team, fresh off two weeks of practice against each other, had a chance to square off against other teams during an unofficial jamboree Friday, Aug. 25 at Ontario.

“Went pretty good,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “We executed well for the most part, offensively. We had some breakdowns on defense, we will continue to work on getting better.”

