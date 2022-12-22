PASCO, Washington — The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team finished eighth out of 23 teams in the Best of the West Invite Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 20 and 21.
Baker scored 90 points.
Toppenish, Washington, won the team title with 229.5 points.
Kaci Anderson was Baker’s top individual, finishing second to score 24 team points.
Anderson won two matches to advance to the championship on Wednesday. She lost to Ruby Clark of Toppenish by fall.
Oakley Anderson placed fourth and scored 22 team points, and Madison Meyer and McKay Anderson both finished fifth, scoring 15 team points each.
Alena Hills, 115 pounds, 7 team points
• First round, def. Ashley Gomez, Othello, by fall (41 seconds)
• Second round, lost to Alisson Rojas, Walla Walla, 4-0.
• Consolation round 2, def. Taryn Rhoads, Chiawana, by fall (4:55).
• Consolation round 3, lost to Bella Trujillo, Toppenish, by fall (4:36).
Kylie Martin, 115
• First round, def. Jocelyn Chavez, Toppenish, by fall (3:41).
• Second round, lost to Mayan Riojas, Toppenish, by fall (50 seconds).
• Consolation round 2, def. Yosilin Villalobos, Royal, by forfeit.
• Consolation round 3, lost to Evelyn Pacheco Alvarado, Hermiston, 9-7.
McKay Anderson, 135
• Second round, def. Lilyana Valdovinos, Kamiakin, by fall (23 seconds).
• Quarterfinal, def. Brielle Starr, Goldendale, by fall (1:17).
• Semifinal, lost to Lexie Garza, Wapato, by fall (1:12).
• 5th-place, def Cassidy Jones-Mowen, Liberty Bell, by fall (2:01).
Kaci Anderson, 140
• Quarterfinal, def. Ari Bartholomew, Goldendale, by fall (19 seconds).
• Semifinal, def. Diamond Van Cleve, Othello, by fall (3:01).
• Championship, lost to Ruby Clark, Toppenish, by fall (1:27).
Lilly Collins, 145, 3 team points
• First round, def. Dayna Enderlin, Hanford, 9-2.
• Quarterfinal, lost to MaryAnn Reyes, Toppenish, by fall (1:55).
• Consolation round 2, def. Carmen Hall, Hanford, 11-6.
• Consolation round 3, lost to Kyndra Casias, Richland, by fall (2:08).
Oakley Anderson, 170
• Second round, def. Aaliyah Gomez, Othello, by fall (2:35).
• Quarterfinal, lost to Jocelyn Velasco, Toppenish, by fall (1:17).
• Consolation round 4, def. Carmen Briseno, Kamiakin, by fall (2:23)
• Consolation round 5, def. Aaliyah Young, Prairie, by fall (3:22).
• Consolation semifinal, def. Thalia Gallegos, Othello, 5-1.
• 3rd-place, lost to Erin Kremer, Richland, by fall (43 seconds).
Madison Meyer, 190
• First round, def. Fantazy Montana, Chiawana, by forfeit.
• Quarterfinal, def. Alexa Alvarado, Toppenish, by fall (3:50).
• Semifinal, lost to Makayla Torres, Toppenish, by fall (1:07)
• Consolation semifinal, lost to Helen Jansky, Kamiakan, by fall (1:59).
• 5th-place, def. Alexa Alvarado, Toppenish, by fall (2:37).
