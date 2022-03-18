The Baker track and field teams opened the season with a series of strong performances at the Ontario Icebreaker meet on Thursday, March 17.
“I was really pleased with our veteran kids, and we saw a lot of promising things from our younger kids,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
Baker junior Anna Belding won two events — the 200 and 400 dashes.
“She’s looking great,” Cole said of Belding. “She was very aggressive. She had a great meet.”
Baker’s other individual champion was senior Emma Baeth in the 800.
“That’s what we were hoping from her,” Cole said.
Sophomore Ryann Paulsen was second in the javelin.
Freshman Sofia Kaaen placed third in the 1,500, and senior Sydney Lamb was third in the 3,000.
Team scores were not available.
On the boys side, freshman Daniel Brown placed second in the 3,000, and sophomore Dash Bloomer was second in the triple jump.
Bloomer also finished third in the javelin and 300 hurdles.
Junior Thaddeus Pepera also competed in multiple events, placing third in the high jump and seventh in the 110 hurdles. He was also a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished third.
Sophomore Malaki Myer took on the challenge of running the 100, 200 and 400 dashes, placing fifth in the 100, eighth in the 200 and third in the 400.
Baker junior Angel DeArcos was second in the 400.
Powder Valley also competed in the meet, and the Badgers swept the sprints.
Senior Kaden Krieger won the 100 and 200, and junior Jackson Chandler was first in the 400.
Krieger also finished second in the high jump, and Reece Dixon was second in the long jump.
Cole said she’s excited about the rest of the season for Baker, in part because she has the largest contingent of assistant and volunteer coaches she’s had in more than 20 years.
That’s immensely helpful in ensuring that athletes have more individual attention as they hone their technique, she said.
Assistant coaches are Laurel Luschen, Robbie Langrell and Karissa Kingsbury. Volunteers are Dakota Keys, Jill Snow, Noah Cheney and Mike Johnson.
Boys (Baker and Powder Valley results)
• 100: 1st, Kaden Krieger, PV, 12:12; 4th, Reece Dixon, PV, 12:23; 5th, Malaki Myer, Baker, 12:32; 8th, Wyatt Hawkins, Baker, 12.47;
• 200: 1st, Kaden Krieger, PV, 24.30; 2nd, Jackson Chandler, PV, 24.95; 8th, Malaki Myer, 25.52; 13th, Angel DeArcos, 26.04;
• 400: 1st, Jackson Chandler, PV, 55.84; 2nd, Angel DeArcos, 56.46; 3rd, Malaki Myer, 56.96
• 800: 9th, Jordan Mills, 2:27.21; 10th, Peyton Waters, 2:28.62
• 1,500: 4th, Seth Mastrude, 4:51.92; 7th, Daniel Brown, 5:01.49; 8th, Peyton Waters, 5:07.46; 13th, Karsten Cikanek, 5:20.73; 17th, Tanner Lucas, 5:48.89; 20th, Allen Bedolla, PV, 6:04.43
• 3,000: 2nd, Daniel Brown, 10:41.72; 6th, Seth Mastrude, 11:14.40; 8th, Karsten Cikanek, 12:18.86; 13th, Wade Hawkins, 15:55.92; 14th, Tanner Lucas, 15:56.27
• 110 hurdles: 7th, Thaddeus Pepera, 24.72; 8th, Jacob Mills, 29.86
• 300 hurdles: 3rd, Dash Bloomer, 45.93; 5th, Thaddeus Pepera, 46.75; 13th, Angel DeArcos, 58.43
• 4x100 relay: 7th, Baker, 57.68 (Gaige Birmingham, Reeve Damschen, Izek Cleveland, Kayden Gavin)
• 4x400 relay: 3rd, Baker, 4:05.47 (Daniel Brown, Jordan Mills, Thaddeus Pepera, Angel DeArcos)
• Shot put: 19th, Jacob Mills, 30-8; 23rd, Izek Cleveland, 29-0; 33rd, Dillon Multon, 26-7; 40th, Tristan Mulkey, 25-2; 45th, Kevin Gutierrez, 19-11
• Discus: 12th, Dillon Multon, 86-9; 14th, Jacob Mills, 85-1; 28th, Colton Birmingham, 70-2; 30th, Izek Cleveland, 66-8; 33rd, Tristan Mulkey, 65-9; 51st, Kevin Gutierrez, 46-1
• Javelin: 3rd, Dash Bloomer, 113-7; 4th, Colton Birmingham, 112-4; 21st, Izek Cleveland, 84-6.5; 25th, Gaige Birmingham, 78-5; 36th, Tristan Mulkey, 63-8
• High jump: 2nd, Kaden Krieger, 5-8; 3rd, Thaddeus Pepera, 5-6
• Pole vault: 5th, Reeve Damschen, 8-6; 6th, Gaige Birmingham, 7-6
• Long jump: 2nd, Reece Dixon, PV, 19-1.5; 4th, Jackson Chandler, PV, 17-11.5; 6th, Wyatt Hawkins, 17-8; 20th, Reeve Damschen, 16-2.5
• Triple jump: 2nd, Dash Bloomer, 39-6.5; 7th, Reeve Damschen, 34-6.5; 17th, Gaige Birmingham, 28-7; 18th, Dillon Multon, 19-.5
Girls (Baker and Powder Valley results)
• 100: 7th, Ayla Bingham, PV, 14.32; 12th, Alexis Conant, 14.81; 25th, Lillee Henry, 15.70; 38th, Lani Pierce, 17.31
• 200: 1st, Anna Belding, 28.31; 5th, Ayla Bingham, PV, 29.21; 21st, Lillee Henry, 33.24; 25th, Lilly Collins, 34.08; 28th, Lani Pierce, 35.05; 33rd, Avery Collier, 37.75
• 400: 1st, Anna Belding, 1:05.79; 16th, Lilly Collins, 1:22.70
• 800: 1st, Emma Baeth, 2:31.38; 4th, Emma Timm, 2:51.75
• 1,500: 3rd, Sofia Kaaen, 5:56.03
• 3,000: 3rd, Sydney Lamb, 12:18.25
• 100 hurdles: 7th, Alexis Conant, 20.96; 8th, Jayden Whitford, 22:20
• 300 hurdles: 5th, Jayden Whitford, 1:00.85
• 4x100 relay: 8th, 1:00.09 (Lani Pierce, Jayden Whitford, Annastasia Johnson, Alexis Conant)
• 4x400 relay: 3rd, 4:48.73 (Anna Belding, Emma Baeth, Emma Timm, Jayden Whitford)
• Shot put: 5th, Abby Cox, PV, 26-5.5; 11th, Ryann Paulsen, 24-1; 18th, Montana Williams, 22-1; 22nd, Lilly Collins, 21-0; 33rd, Hadley Wallace, PV, 18-7
• Discus: 13th, Abby Cox, PV, 58-4; 16th, Montana Williams, 56-6; 19th, Evan Rexroad, 53-0; 22nd, Lilly Collins, 48-2; 31st, Hadley Wallace, PV, 35-9
• Javelin: 2nd, Ryann Paulsen, 97-0; 10th, Montana Williams, 60-0
• High jump: 6th, Alexis Conant, 4-2; 11th, Evan Rexroad, 4-0
• Pole vault: 4th, Sofia Kaaen, 6-0
• Long jump: 20th, Sofia Kaaen, 12-2.5
