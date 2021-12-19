Baker hoops teams unbeaten on road trip Dec 19, 2021 Dec 19, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker’s girls and boys varsity basketball teams continue to amass miles — and wins.After traveling across Oregon to play at Estacada on Dec. 10 and Molalla the next day, this past weekend the Bulldogs embarked on an even longer journey, to Klamath Falls.And just as with the previous trip, both teams returned to Baker City with two wins.The Bulldogs swept games at Mazama on Friday, Dec. 17, and the next day at Klamath Union.Both teams improved to 6-2.Both teams also rose in the Class 4A rankings.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterThe boys team, which has won four straight, is now the top-ranked team by the Oregon School Activities Association formula.The Baker girls, who have one five of six games and whose two losses were each by a single point, are ranked eighth.The boys have only one game over the next two weeks — the Bulldogs are slated to travel to Pendleton tonight for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.The Baker girls will play host to Crane at 8 p.m. on Dec. 28.— Jayson Jacoby Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
