Baker’s girls and boys varsity basketball teams continue to amass miles — and wins.

After traveling across Oregon to play at Estacada on Dec. 10 and Molalla the next day, this past weekend the Bulldogs embarked on an even longer journey, to Klamath Falls.

And just as with the previous trip, both teams returned to Baker City with two wins.

The Bulldogs swept games at Mazama on Friday, Dec. 17, and the next day at Klamath Union.

Both teams improved to 6-2.

Both teams also rose in the Class 4A rankings.

The boys team, which has won four straight, is now the top-ranked team by the Oregon School Activities Association formula.

The Baker girls, who have one five of six games and whose two losses were each by a single point, are ranked eighth.

The boys have only one game over the next two weeks — the Bulldogs are slated to travel to Pendleton tonight for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

The Baker girls will play host to Crane at 8 p.m. on Dec. 28.

— Jayson Jacoby

