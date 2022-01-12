Baker-La Grande hoops games postponed

Baker’s girls and boys basketball teams were scheduled to open their Greater Oregon League season on Tuesday, Jan. 11, by playing host to rival La Grande in the Baker gym.
But then COVID-19 intervened.
Quarantines in both the La Grande girls and boys teams prompted the games to be postponed, Baker School District Athletic Director Buell Gonzales Jr. announced late on the morning of Jan. 11, about seven hours before the girls game was slated to tip off at 6 p.m.
The games will be rescheduled for Feb. 8, La Grande Athletic Director Darren Goodman said.
Baker now is set to start its league schedule by traveling to Milton-Freewater on Friday, Jan. 14 to play Mac-Hi. The girls game is set for 6 p.m., and the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
The Baker girls are 9-4 and ranked 9th in the Class 4A standings. Mac-Hi is 6-3. The Pioneers have already started their league schedule, beating Ontario 51-19 on Jan. 8. The teams have one common opponent — Molalla. Baker beat Molalla 50-33 on Dec. 11. Mac-Hi beat Molalla 49-41 on Dec. 22.
The Baker boys are 9-3 and ranked 7th in the state. Mac-Hi is 2-6, and 1-0 in Greater Oregon League play. The Pioneers beat Ontario 48-39 on Jan. 8. The teams don’t have a common opponent.
