The Oregon Student Activities Association (OSAA) has confirmed two Baker locals for special recognition in their efforts promoting sports excellence both locally and statewide. The banquet was hosted on May 21, 2022 at the University of Oregon as part of their annual awards ceremony.
For his BHS contributions, Jason Edwards was given an Assistant Coach of the Year Award for his work with the Bulldog Football team. Jason Ramos, head coach of the Bulldog football program, expressed genuine gratitude for Edwards’ support.
“Coach Edwards brought a background of knowledge and experience that made him an excellent fit for our program. He instantly made connections and built relationships with all of our student athletes,” said Ramos, “He has a real passion for making himself available for kids to improve themselves.”
For the association at large, local Brad Garrett received the Marv Heater Distinguished Service Award.
Garrett, a 1981 Baker High School alumnus, has been working in the OSAA since 2001 before receiving the award, notably an award that is not given out on an annual basis. Garrett oversaw Cross-Country, Football, Wrestling, Track, and Speech and Debate programs statewide.
“Brad’s impacts on high school activities in Oregon, and nationally, have been tremendous.” Said Peter Weber, Executive Director at the OSAA, via the banquet’s presenter. “Simply put, he’s a leader who gets the job done every time.” Garret even served as national chair in the National Federation of State High School Associations.
In an interview Weber recalled a productive 20 year cooperation with Garrett, crucial given the program setbacks of the last few years. “We all worked together to work with the state to get activities back and running.”
“Every day is a battle out here, sports are such a part of the fabric of society, as staff members we have opportunities to deal with all kinds of scenarios at a really basic, human level,” said Garrett on the successes of his role, “over the last 21 years I would certainly consider it a success on the number of those interactions that were super positive.”
He touched on the consistent changes he saw in sports, noting how much football particularly had to adjust.
“From 2008 we saw safety changes on a state and national level, concussions changed everything for the high school realm,” said Garrett, “we had to find ways to make the game as safe as possible.”
“One of the biggest challenges moving forward is maintaining the balances between athletes and coaches that have become more exacerbated,” said Garrett , also noting that “As club athletics have become more popular over time, we’re fighting to keep educational based athletics viable and part of the fabric moving forward.”
Some history of the Marv Heater award itself was supplied by Rob Younger, Executive Director at the OACA. “Along with his 24 years of service to the OACA, Coach Heater was a long-time High School teacher, successful coach, and administrator in the Salem area prior to becoming the OACA Executive Director.”
The award’s namesake was a linchpin for the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA), initially hosting it from his own home basement. After Heater was succeeded by Younger in 2010, the award was established to commemorate his life dedication to the associates and athletes of Oregon.
Garrett extended one salute before closing the interview, saying “Always have been, and always will be, a proud Baker Bulldog.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.