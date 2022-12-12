A Baker City man who was hurt two years ago when a commercial truck hit his vehicle from behind on Interstate 84 near Baker City has filed a lawsuit seeking almost $1.1 million in damages from the truck driver and the Idaho company he worked for.
Thomas LeBlanc is asking for $1,095,000 for medical costs, lost wages and noneconomic damages.
LeBlanc’s attorney, Devin E. Flynn of Portland, filed the civil suit on Dec. 6 in Baker County Circuit Court.
The defendants are the truck driver, Nathan James Woodward of Minidoka County, Idaho, and J&W Agricorp, LLC.
According to the lawsuit, the crash happened about 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020. LeBlanc was driving east on I-84 near the North Baker City exit in his Ford Ranger pickup truck. LeBlanc was driving at the posted speed limit, 70 mph, when he saw a semi truck approaching from behind at a higher speed.
The truck crashed into the rear of LeBlanc’s pickup, causing it “to leave the highway and roll 3-4 times down an embankment,” according to the lawsuit.
The pickup was totaled in the crash.
LeBlanc suffered injuries including concussion, post traumatic brain injury with persistent cognitive dysfunction, daily neck and lower back pain and a variety of other injuries, according to the lawsuit.
LeBlanc was working as a mobile physical therapist at the time of the crash, traveling around Eastern Oregon to treat patients in their homes, according to the lawsuit.
After the crash, he missed significant time for work.
LeBlanc is seeking the following:
• $50,000 for past medical costs.
• $25,000 for future medical costs.
• $170,000 in lost wages.
• $450,000 in future lost wages.
• $400,000 in noneconomic damages.
