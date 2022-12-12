A Baker City man who was hurt two years ago when a commercial truck hit his vehicle from behind on Interstate 84 near Baker City has filed a lawsuit seeking almost $1.1 million in damages from the truck driver and the Idaho company he worked for.

Thomas LeBlanc is asking for $1,095,000 for medical costs, lost wages and noneconomic damages.

