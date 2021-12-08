The Baker Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team has won its first seven games.

The most recent win was a 48-8 rout of Central Middle School in Milton-Freewater on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Quin Wellman and Hayden Churchfield led Baker with 10 points each.

Earlier this season, Baker beat La Grande twice, 73-31 and 68-22; Burns, 80-10; John Day, 69-22; Mac-Hi, 68-10; and Pendleton, 47-43.

Baker’s roster is Gavin Scott, Kane Hellberg, Gabe Schwartz, Hayden Churchfield, Quin Wellman, Ryder Nimmo, Ben Nudd, Jace Whitfield, Ezaiah Suarez, Jacob Burton, Wes Burton and Jake Christensen.

Baker plays host to Burns Friday, Dec. 10 at noon at BMS.

