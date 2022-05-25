A small herd of Baker High students have qualified to make their brand at Prineville for the upcoming State Rodeo Competition, June 8-11.
Those qualified into the event include Dyson Robb, Clark Norton and Winter Smith who qualified in Cutting, Bryson Martin qualified to compete in Bronc Riding. Colton Clark and Macey Moore will be competing in state Team Roping.
“Most of them have been competing since they were maybe 5 or so,” said Billie Deal, club advisor for Eastern Oregon Rodeo team. The group are members in the Oregon High School Rodeo Association, an independent but school supported rodeo league.
To the unfamiliar, Cutting is conceptually simple, separating one cow from a herd of others. However, it’s difficult in execution, it requires a coordinated rider and horse working in tandem.
Team Roping has paired participants, a header and heeler, who must lasso a cow by its horns and feet respectively in the quickest possible time.
Bronc Riding is the most familiar rodeo event, requiring the rider to hold fast and stay loose atop a bucking, furious bronco.
While the students are part of a team, they compete as individuals against a statewide roster, save paired events such as team roping.
The association maintains Junior, Junior High and High School teams and supports students even beyond high school, “When they reach seniors they can get rodeo scholarships to colleges around here, sometimes full rides,” said Deal, detailing that the more events they compete in the more scholarships they may qualify for.
The buildup to state is intensive, per season the kids will perform in up to 14 rodeos, and are distributed points for achieving 1st through 10th place, similar to racing scores. The top 20 per event compete at state.
Only the top four ranks of state rodeo move on to nationals. Baker’s own Handy Lieuallen took first in state Calf Roping last year and competed in nationals in Gillette, Wyoming.
Nationals fall on July 17-23. The 5th-20th place state participants move on to Silver State rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada, 4th of July.
