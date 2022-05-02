Trap Shoot Results are in! Last week the Herald featured an exposition of the shooting sport from infancy until now, and league results are starting to come back.
For those new to the marksman’s sport, points are awarded per flying target destroyed in competitive sets of 50. Meets are rare, as no travel is necessary. Usually the team practices and competes from the Baker Trap Club.
Students are then ranked according to the Clay Target League and compared locally, statewide and later nationally. Students started in late March and worked through April, this being their 3rd week of competition shooting.
Bulldog Chris Schuh managed to top his team’s results this week, cracking 44 targets of his 50 set, and riding his 45 total from the prior week brings his accuracy to an outstanding 89%.
He currently shares #1 ranking with Connor Norton, who took 47 his first week and 42 last, placing both of them firmly in the top 100 statewide.
Jack Heriza also took 47 week one, but slipped to 41 last week, standing him at 88%. The single point difference currently puts him at 107th rank for state, but holds 2nd locally until the third rounds update.
At 87% Alex Wise took out 44 and 43 targets respectively, holding place at 3rd for local and in state ranks 128th.
Overall the team had 12 players beat their prior week’s score and rerank, Charlie Boulter making 7 more shots than week one, Skye Smith making 6 more.
Matt Rabourne was at a prestigious 48 targets for week one, the top ten of the state for that week, but for week two made 34 toppling him from 1st to 8th on his team, and 220th statewide.
Consistency can still win out as the third week gets underway and the team fits in more practice, compete shoots occurring weekly until May 23 when season results show if they’ve qualified for state.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.