(Most times to be determined)

Dec. 3 at Enterprise (JV), 10 a.m.

Dec. 4, Anthony Lake Invite at Baker High School, 10 a.m., Grant Union and Nampa Christian, followed by intrasquad matches at 6 p.m.

Dec. 8, at Nampa, Idaho

Dec. 10-11, at Nyssa, Calhoun Classic

Dec. 17-18, John Rysdam Memorial, at Elgin

Dec. 22, at Pendleton Invite

Dec. 28-29, Sierra Nevada Classic at Reno

Jan. 4, at Baker, La Grande/Grant Union dual

Jan. 7-8, Rollie Lane Invite, at Nampa

Jan. 14-16, at Redmond Classic

Jan. 15, Jaybird Memorial, Nampa (girls)

Jan. 19, at Baker, Nyssa/Grant Union dual

Jan. 20, at Mac-Hi

Jan. 21, Grant Union Invite at John Day

Jan. 27, at Baker, JV, girls round robin

Jan. 28, at Baker, middle school tourney

Feb. 2, at Weiser, Weiser/Homedale

Feb. 3, at Ontario (dual)

Feb. 5, at Heppner (JV, girls)

Feb. 4-5, at Liberty High School, girls regional tournament

Feb. 11-12, regionals, at Sisters

Feb. 25-26, state tournament at Portland

