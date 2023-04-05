MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 30 points and keyed a fourth-quarter rally, Ja Morant added 23 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 on Tuesday night, April 4.

Luke Kennard added 20 for Memphis, converting 6 of 10 3-pointers.

