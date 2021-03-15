Barbara Wendt
Haines, 1930-2021
Barbara Wendt, 90, of Haines, died on March 12, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
To celebrate Barbara’s life, an open house will take place on Saturday, March 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wendt Ranch in Haines. Anyone wishing to stop by to pay respects or share memories with her family is welcome.
Barbara was born on Dec. 6, 1930, at Tempe, Arizona, to F. G. (Glenn) and Doris Macomber. She spent her childhood moving around the country with her family following her father in the Army. She completed her schooling with a master’s degree in education from Miami University in Ohio.
In 1955 Barbara met and married Carl Wendt. Together they raised a family of eight children. She was the devoted family matriarch. Carl and Barbara were married nearly 56 years.
Barbara was a lifelong teacher and an avid reader. She was also active with many youth groups including 4-H and Girl Scouts. Her hobbies included a large variety of arts and crafts.
Barbara is survived by her children, Carla Aichele of Haines, Holly and her husband, Ron Coleman of North Powder, Beth Wendt of Haines, Donald and his wife, Charlene Wendt of Ontario, Clint Wendt of Haines, Penny Wendt of Haines, Melissa and her husband, Max Garner of Haines, Joel Wendt of Haines; her brother, Keith and his wife, Carolyn Macomber of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; her sister, JoAnn Vaughn; and her grandson, Casey Wendt.
Donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to Heart n’ Home Hospice who were invaluable to the family with care of both Barbara and Carl, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home P.O Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
