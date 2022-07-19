No one can do much about the weather except note its severity, and in the next few weeks the region will enter one of its typically hot periods so area residents should be aware of how to stay cool and safe.
That might be a tall order for some. Those of us who must work outside on a regular basis do not have the opportunity to simply stop our labors and go find some shade or an air-conditioned building.
Others — such as those who lack housing — also are in the bullseye when it comes to extreme weather conditions, whether it is dangerous cold temps or a severe heatwave.
Hopefully, the region will not face the kind of high temperatures it faced last summer. Then, a seemingly endless heat blanket descended on the Pacific Northwest and baked the region.
The tips to avoid an injury from heat are simple and relatively easy to adopt. Residents should wear light, loose clothing, avoid high-energy, outdoor activities and, perhaps most important, drink plenty of fluid, including water.
It also is a good idea to keep a close watch on each other to ward off a serious heat injury. An injury from heat often can manifest itself in cramps, headache or dizziness and confusion. Those types of symptoms are the body’s way of warning it is in serious distress, and they should not be ignored.
These all seem like simple — almost no-brainer — types of steps and suggestions but as we roll into the deep summer it can be easy to forget that heat is as dangerous as extreme cold temperatures.
In a way we all can get complacent regarding how quick heat can sap our body and then create a serious medical situation.
We all want to enjoy the great vistas and mountains our area offers every summer. Finding a great place to camp or spending a day out in the woods is one of the key attributes to our region, why it is such a great place to live, work and play. But we also want to make sure we are, and we don’t underestimate how fast extreme heat can injure.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.