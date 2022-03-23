Oregon State is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA gymnastics Seattle Regional as the four regional fields were announced Tuesday, March 22.
The Beavers, ranked No. 13 nationally, are one of nine teams competing at the University of Washington regional March 30-April 2.
Pac-12 champion Utah is the No. 1 seed in Seattle. The top four seeds are Utah, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon State. Also in the regional are Illinois, Brigham Young, Washington, Stanford and San Jose State.
In addition to nine teams, qualifying all-around and individual event competitors will take part in the meet.
The top two teams, plus the highest placing all-around and individual event competitor from teams that didn’t qualify for nationals, advance to the NCAA championship meet April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Oregon State’s best chance for the NCAA is freshman Jade Carey, ranked No. 1 nationally in all-around and among the top five in uneven bars and floor. The Beavers are in the mix for team, but with No. 4 Utah and No. 5 Alabama in the field, it will be difficult. Both teams have scored in 198s this season; OSU hasn’t been close to that score.
Oregon State last competed as a team at nationals in 2019, when the Beavers placed sixth.
The other 2022 regionals are Auburn, Norman (Okla.) and Raleigh (N.C.).
