The Oregon State baseball team’s trip to Phoenix went from feel-good to forgetful Sunday afternoon, April 23, when the bullpen coughed up another lead and the April hot streak cooled in the desert.
The No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils overcame deficits of five and four runs to earn a gutsy 12-10 victory over the Beavers in the rubber match of a wild, seesaw three-game series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
After pushing its winning streak to eight games in Friday’s opener, No. 21 Oregon State needed just one weekend win to take its fifth consecutive Pac-12 series and continue its midseason momentum. Instead, the Beavers suffered a pair of gut-wrenching defeats, succumbing to back-to-back rallies by the Sun Devils.
On Saturday, it was a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning that buried the Beavers. On Sunday, it was a six-run third, a three-run sixth and a game-deciding two-run seventh that finished Oregon State (26-12, 11-9 Pac-12).
OSU started hot yet again, building a 5-0 lead in the third inning and a 10-6 lead in the fifth. Mason Guerra gave the Beavers an early edge with a three-run homer in the first, Micah McDowell added an RBI double in the second and Mikey Kane belted a solo homer in the third — his third blast of the series — to give OSU a decisive early lead. Even when OSU starter AJ Lattery gave it up — and then some — in the bottom of the third, when ASU scored six runs to take a 6-5 lead, the Beavers remained in control.
Tanner Smith ripped a run-scoring single and Travis Bazzana smashed a grand slam in the top of the fifth, giving the Beavers a 10-6 lead. Bazzana went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases to fuel OSU’s offense.
But no lead, it turns out, is safe at Phoenix Memorial Stadium, which hosted 33 extra-base hits — including 16 home runs — during the three-game series.
Arizona State (27-12, 13-4) tied the game at 10-10 in the sixth, thanks to an RBI double by Wyatt Crenshaw and a two-run double by Nick McLain, then took control for good an inning later, scoring a pair of runs on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly off OSU reliever Aiden Jimenez (1-1).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.