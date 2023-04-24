The Oregon State baseball team’s trip to Phoenix went from feel-good to forgetful Sunday afternoon, April 23, when the bullpen coughed up another lead and the April hot streak cooled in the desert.

The No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils overcame deficits of five and four runs to earn a gutsy 12-10 victory over the Beavers in the rubber match of a wild, seesaw three-game series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

