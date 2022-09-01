SPORTS-OREGON-STATES-CHANCE-NOLAN-WELCOMED-1-PO.jpg

Oregon State’s Chance Nolan tries to avoid pressure as the Beavers face the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. 

 Leon Neuschwander for The Oregonian/File

CORVALLIS — A long list of veterans on the Oregon State defense means an equally lengthy list of players who can be leaders, whether doing it by example or with their voices.

The Beavers have 17 players on the defensive depth chart who have been in the program for at least four years and four others in their third campaign as OSU opens its football season Saturday night, Sept. 3 at home against Boise State at Reser Stadium.

