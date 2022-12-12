COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Dexter Dennis had 16 points, Tyrece Radford scored 12 — all in the second half — and Texas A&M pulled away for a 72-54 victory over Oregon State on Sunday night, Dec. 11.

Dennis sank 5 of 9 shots with four 3-pointers to help the Aggies (6-3) up their non-conference home win streak to 20. Radford missed all five of his first-half shots before nailing 3 of 3 from beyond the arc after intermission. Julius Marble and reserve Manny Obaseki both scored 11.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.