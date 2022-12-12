COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Dexter Dennis had 16 points, Tyrece Radford scored 12 — all in the second half — and Texas A&M pulled away for a 72-54 victory over Oregon State on Sunday night, Dec. 11.
Dennis sank 5 of 9 shots with four 3-pointers to help the Aggies (6-3) up their non-conference home win streak to 20. Radford missed all five of his first-half shots before nailing 3 of 3 from beyond the arc after intermission. Julius Marble and reserve Manny Obaseki both scored 11.
Jordan Pope had 15 points to lead the Beavers (4-6). Dzmitry Ryuny hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 with six rebounds.
Ryuny sank back-to-back 3-pointers in an 8-0 run to close out the first half and Oregon State took a 30-26 lead at intermission.
Radford buried back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half and Julius Marble had a three-point play to cap a 19-5 run that gave the Aggies a 45-35 lead with 15:27 left to play. Wade Taylor IV made two free throws with 8:01 to go to give Texas A&M its largest lead 62-42.
Both teams had 12 turnovers. The Aggies have not finished a game with more turnovers than their opponents this season.
Oregon State was playing its first non-conference game outside of Oregon this season.
