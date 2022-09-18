PORTLAND (AP) — Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon State remained undefeated with a 68-28 victory over Montana State at Portland's Providence Park on Saturday night, Sept. 17.

Anthony Gould caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score for the Beavers, who are 3-0 to open the season for the first time since 2014.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.