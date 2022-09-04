SPORTS-REWINDING-OREGON-STATE-BEAVERS-3417-1-PO.jpg

Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick rushes for a touchdown as the Beavers face the Boise State Broncos in an NCAA college football game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

CORVALLIS — Chance Nolan passed for two touchdowns and Oregon State’s defense forced five turnovers in a season-opening 34-17 victory over Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Beavers, who are hoping to build on last season’s first bowl-game appearance since 2013, took control early behind their opportunistic defense and a few big plays offensively.

