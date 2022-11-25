PORTLAND — Kyle Filipowski had 19 points and 14 rebounds as No. 8 Duke held off a challenge from Oregon State and pulled out a 54-51 win in the opening game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Ryan Young added 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench and was the only other Blue Devils (5-1) player to score in double figures.

