CORVALLIS (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny had 14 points, Dexter Akanno scored the last three points and Oregon State held off Washington for a 66-65 win on Thursday night, Dec. 1 in a Pac-12 Conference opener.
Akanno converted a three-point play with 8.2 seconds remaining. Keion Brooks missed a 3 for Washington to end it.
Brooks scored on a dunk, sparking a 15-2 run to give Washington a 62-61 lead with 2:21 to play, its first since the 14:07 mark in the first half. Jamal Bey's layup with 40 seconds left stretched the Huskies' lead to 64-61. Glenn Taylor Jr. made a pair of free throws for Oregon State to cut the deficit to 64-63, but then Brooks split a pair of free throws for a 65-63 Huskies lead with 14 seconds left.
Oregon State (4-4, 1-0) snapped a four-game skid while Washington (6-2, 0-1) ended a three-game win streak.
Ryuny, a 6-foot-9 transfer from San Francisco, was 5 of 10 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists and five steals. He also made three 3s while the rest of the Beavers shot 1 of 9 from long range. Akanno finished with 13 points and Taylor had 10.
Brooks scored 21 points to lead Washington. He made 8 of 11 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds.
Oregon State took an early lead and pulled away with a 19-0 run in the first half. Ryuny made consecutive 3s and Akanno had a dunk during the surge. The Beavers led 38-26 at the break.
Oregon State plays at Southern California on Sunday, Dec. 4.
