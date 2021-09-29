CORVALLIS — There isn’t a position group in the Pac-12 getting more kudos and love this week than Oregon State’s offensive line following their beatdown of USC’s defense last Saturday, Sept. 25.
It was effective, dominant and breathtaking to watch, particularly when OSU turned to the running game, which was often. The easiest call come Monday was that the Pac-12′s offensive line player of the week would come from Oregon State.
“I think any one of our guys could have gotten that award,” Oregon State center Nathan Eldridge said.
Why Eldridge?
“I don’t know. Maybe because I’m old and got a bald head,” said the seventh-year senior.
The praise is deserved, but the offensive line wasn’t alone in opening holes for running back B.J. Baylor and others. Oregon State’s tight ends are quietly becoming one of the Pac-12′s best at their position.
Tight ends are often judged by outsiders for their ability to enhance the passing game. The Beavers have that ability, as 6-foot-6 Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave are big, mobile targets. Through four games, though, their pass catching isn’t game changing. Quitoriano and Musgrave combined have 14 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
But in the Jonathan Smith/Brian Lindgren offense, the value of a tight end is primarily judged on their ability to block. And block this pair does. Against USC, Oregon State often used Quitoriano and Musgrave in two tight end sets, many times on the same side.
Adding two proven run-blocking tight ends to a veteran offensive line gives Oregon State’s running game versatility.
“It makes it tough for people to defend. We can motion them a little bit,” said Lindgren, OSU’s offensive coordinator. “Just having that physicality on the edge, and that size on the edge has really helped us.”
Quitoriano, a fourth-year junior, earned early playing time as a true freshman because of his run blocking ability. Musgrave’s strength early in his career was receiving, but Lindgren said he’s blossomed as a run blocker in 2021. But by season’s end, Lindgren thinks Musgrave will become the complete package. Lindgren said defensive coverage and play calls have contributed to Musgrave’s low total of five receptions through four games.
“It’ll end up evening out as we keep going through the season,” Lindgren said.
If tight ends wanted to become run blockers, most of them would bulk up and become offensive linemen. Lindgren said he hears about the routes they’ll run and touchdowns they’ll score on the tight end recruiting trail. But ultimately the tight ends the Beavers offer and eventually sign know the drill at Oregon State.
“The guys we’re trying to recruit and want in our program are guys who want to excel at both. The guys who want to play at the highest level have to do both,” Lindgren said.
If it’s not intimidating enough to see Oregon State line up with its veteran offensive line and two tight ends, the Beavers recently added another wrinkle: sometimes putting 225-pound receiver Makiya Tongue next to the tight ends.
Tongue, whose father Reggie starred at Oregon State as a safety, is stout and is just a few hamburgers short of a tight end. Lindgren calls Tongue “one of those hybrid guys” who brings a physical element to the receiver position. Lindgren loves the setup, as it keeps defenses guessing as to whether Oregon State is going to load up and run power to the outside, attempt a fly sweep, or send Tongue or a tight end into a receiving route.
“He’s a tough matchup for people on how they’re gonna play that,” Lindgren said.
