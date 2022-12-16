CORVALLIS (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half to help Oregon State pull away and beat Seattle U 73-58 on Thursday night, Dec. 15.
Oregon State used a 27-5 run for a 70-50 lead with 3:57 to play. Dzmitry Ryuny scored all six of his points on a pair of 3s during the stretch. The Beavers shot 56.5% (13 of 23) in the second half and finished 18 of 22 (82%) overall from the free-throw line.
Glenn Taylor Jr. added 13 points and Tyler Bilodeau had 11 for Oregon State (5-6). Ryuny also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Riley Grigsby scored 14 points to lead Seattle (7-2). Paris Dawson had 11 points and Alex Schumacher 10. Grigsby and Dawson had five of the Redhawks' nine baskets from long range.
Seattle (7-2), which was off to its best start since the 2006-07 season and hadn't opened 8-1 since 1966-67, shot 34% (19 of 56).
Seattle led for most of the first half and 28-25 at halftime. Dawson made consecutive 3s and Brandton Chatfield added a dunk during an 8-0 surge that gave the Redhawks their largest lead of the second half, 36-28, with 16:42 to play.
Oregon State hosts Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 18 and Denver on Dec. 21 before a three-game road swing back into the Pac-12 Conference, starting with rival Oregon on Dec. 31.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.