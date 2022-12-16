CORVALLIS (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half to help Oregon State pull away and beat Seattle U 73-58 on Thursday night, Dec. 15.

Oregon State used a 27-5 run for a 70-50 lead with 3:57 to play. Dzmitry Ryuny scored all six of his points on a pair of 3s during the stretch. The Beavers shot 56.5% (13 of 23) in the second half and finished 18 of 22 (82%) overall from the free-throw line.

