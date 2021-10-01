CORVALLIS — As the Oregon State Beavers celebrated their big win at USC, coach Jonathan Smith proclaimed in the locker room: “We ain't done yet.”
The Beavers (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are back at home Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. against Washington (2-2, 1-0) on a mission to prove that their 45-27 thumping of the Trojans last week wasn't a fluke, but part of an upward trajectory.
Oregon State is currently second in the Pac-12 North standings behind undefeated Oregon. Washington is third.
Beavers coach Jonathan Smith was asked if this season's early success validates what he's been building toward in his fourth season at the helm.
“This is another step in the direction. It’s always good when you go win on the road against good teams. We were able to physically win at the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively," Smith said. "I think it shows growth, overcoming some adversity, knowing that the game was long and there were moments where they couldn’t let them back in the game, we didn’t.”
Now the Beavers are leery of a letdown against the Huskies.
Washington has won two straight and is coming off a 31-24 overtime victory over California. The team opened the season with a discouraging 13-7 loss to Montana.
Coach Jimmy Lake said the Huskies keep improving.
“All they’ve done is gotten back to work all season long and we are still continuing to grow and develop,” Lake said. “It’s been really cool to watch guys take their game to another level. We have seen improvement across the board.”
